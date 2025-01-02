Location Changes for Club and Group Meetings

Please note! Due to the current fitness center renovation, all club/group meetings have been moved to the Ranch House. Clubs meet in various locations such as the Cheyenne Room, Laredo Room, Coffee Bar, and Dining Room. Please check with the respective club contact to get location information for upcoming meetings.
