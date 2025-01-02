The Power of 1—Rockin’ 4 Heroes Style

Kathy Sinnott

We’ve all heard the cliche, ‘it takes a village.’ Rockin’ 4 Heroes is an example of this adage in real-time and one that can be found in our own backyard. Our recent 4th annual free concert turned out to be a huge success. Communities came together to pay tribute to our 4 hero groups en masse. Sponsors, private donations, and grantors allow us to host this annual event free to the public. However, Rockin’ 4 Heroes’ mission doesn’t end when the music fades.

Our Hero Fund provides year-round support to our heroes, relying on net proceeds generated from the concert. This fund allows us to support initiatives and programs to assist First Responders, Active Military, Veterans, and Gold Star Families. Examples of such support can be found on our website (rockin4heroes.org).

In these short 4 years, our ability to generate awareness about our 4 hero groups extends beyond southern Arizona, allowing us to reach out to more heroes in unique ways. Several months ago, Rockin’ 4 Heroes created an EMT scholarship at Pima Community College for students considering a career in public service.

Our future seeks to create additional scholarships and provide support through other methods. Rockin’ 4 Heroes hopes you consider contributing to this growing community that gives back to our heroes. Individual donations to Rockin’ 4 Heroes are of major importance. With your individual contributions, we can collectively demonstrate the ‘power of 1’ and become more far-reaching in the support of our 4 hero groups.