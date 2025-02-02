It’s Time … for the 2025 Robson Ranch Triathlon!

Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness

The Robson Ranch Try-a-Tri is coming up on March 8! Have you ever dreamed about competing as a solo athlete or competing as part of a team? Do you want to volunteer your time?

Baby Boomers are constantly rewriting the book on how aging adults are supposed to behave. For many Americans retirement offers the freedom to explore new adventures and exhilarating activities for the very first time. According to AARP, as many as 50,000 Americans over the age of 50 participated in one mini triathlon in 2016 and the numbers continue to rise each year.

The Try-a-Tri is more than just a race; it’s an exhilarating challenge that combines swimming, cycling, and running. Athletes of all levels can participate. They are lulled by the thrill of testing their limits and achieving their own personal goals. The diversity of three different sports keeps participants engaged and motivated.

Robson Ranch had over 80 athletes and just about the same number of volunteers for our first Mini Triathlon, “Try-a- Tri.” Many people get involved for the camaraderie and community spirit. The support from fellow athletes creates a sense of belonging. Others appreciate the fitness and mental benefits from the training, improving their strength, endurance, and mental resilience.

Do I have your attention yet? Maybe you don’t want to compete in all three of the sports, swimming, biking, jogging (or walking), but feel you could handle one part of the race. Consider organizing and taking part as a team member while still enjoying the physical benefits and sense of accomplishment you will have.

Before you decide to jump into triathlon competitions, speak with your healthcare provider. Make sure that you are healthy enough for this type of physical rigor. Check up on the old lingering injuries to be sure that these won’t represent a heightened health risk.

Once you have made the decision to compete, the Try-a-Tri committee is offering special training clinics for the athletes. Did you realize that you can swim, walk, or jog in the pool and we have experienced swim coaches who can give you tips and advice on improving your strokes and/or swim time?

We also have experienced triathletes who will be demonstrating and teaching how to get from one sport to the next in the most safe and efficient way.

Coach John Corbett has been leading walkers who have been meeting and walking every week to train their body to get from the couch to a 5k. Check out the Fit for Life program. Competitors can join our Zoom Party for Competition Nutrition Tips! Get the latest nutrition tips from a triathlete/national competitor/author who will offer athletes the latest nutrition tips to fuel your body safely.

So now it’s up to you … take the first step and reserve your spot at RunSignUp.com. The Try-a-Tri committee is here to motivate, assist, encourage, and cheer each and every one of you. For more information, feel free to contact Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness, at [email protected]. See you on March 8!