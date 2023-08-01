Time for Totems

Blue totem in stand by Mary Nunn. Totem with Kokopelli head by Cheryl Heuvelman Patriotic totem by Connie Drew Flower totem by Mary Hogan Rainbow totem by Michele Reiser Batik totem by Doris Betuel Totem with triangle Kokopelli on top by Connie Drew Totem by Janet Krummann

Doris Betuel

Fused glass totems are all the rage! They are popping up in front and back yards all over the community. Freestanding or mounted in frames, they are a “totemly” awesome addition to any landscaping scheme! Southwest themes, abstract ideas, or a bouquet of flowers are just some of the ideas that our members have come up with in the Fused Glass Club.

Crafted out of glass, these totems capture the light and reflect the beauty of the Arizona desert. Check out some of the cute and inventive totems that were created by our members. Our club is made up of a diverse group of artists from beginners to seasoned artists. We can help get you started in crafting your very own special creations. We would love to have you join us in learning how to melt glass to make bowls, trays, or totems!

The Fused Glass Club has beginner classes about once a month. Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] if you would like more information or would like to sign up for a future class. We look forward to meeting new fused glass enthusiasts and welcome you to join us in this fun and creative craft.