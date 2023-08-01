Whose Image Is on You?

Pastor Frank DeFusco

The Book of Genesis lays the foundation for the Judeo-Christian beliefs. It records the beginning of time, life, sin, salvation, the human race, and the Hebrew nation. It opens with the words: “In the beginning God created” (1:1) and it ends with “in a coffin in Egypt” (50:26). Thus, it covers the whole plight of man, who was “created in God’s image” (1:26-27) to live forever, but due to sin became destined for the grave. But God, with foreknowledge, gave mankind hope for redemption by sending His “only begotten Son,” Jesus, to die on the cross at Calvary as a payment for our sins. Whereas, in the distant past, prophets were used by God to speak to mankind, a little over 2,000 years ago, He sent His Son. In the Book of Hebrews (1:1-3), we are told that it was Jesus who created all things and who being the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when He had by Himself purged our sins, sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high. Jesus, 100% God and 100% man, was the perfect image of God the Father. Jesus is called the “last Adam” in 1 Corinthians 15:45. That’s because the first Adam, who was made a living soul in the image and likeness of God, fell from grace. Thus, we who are the seminal children of Adam are inheritors of his fallen state. This is why we see so much evil, suffering, and death in the world today. Therefore, Jesus came as a “quickening spirit,” so “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved (Romans 10:9). And why must we be saved? “Because all have sinned, and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). Mankind was created in the “image of God,” but our sins diminish and mar His image to the point of it becoming indistinguishable from that of the image of the brute beasts. Whereas, the image-bearing, spirit-filled man and woman of God, will receive the fruit of the Spirit. Thus exhibiting “the spiritual wisdom that is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy. Now the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace (James 3:17-18). But earthly wisdom does not descend from above, but therein lay bitter envying, strife, confusion, and every evil work. It is both sensual and devilish (James 3:14-16). This begs for an answer to the question that is contained in the title: Whose image is on you? For God’s image to be on you, you must be “Born Again” of the Holy “Eternal” Spirit (John 3:1-5). Image-in that! Questions? Text me, Pastor Frank, at 610-428-7277.

Pastor Frank teaches Bible study on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Picacho Room, Sports Club. Any questions, please call/text Ellen at 610-428-7244.