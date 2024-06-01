Pastor Frank DeFusco

In Matthew 24:1, Jesus’ disciples ask him to show them when the Temple will be thrown down, and what the sign of both his return and that of the end of the world will be. In verses 4 and 5 he warns them not to be deceived, for many will come in his name, saying that they are the Christ/Messiah. He goes on to say that wars, worldwide catastrophes, murders, betrayals, and lovelessness will abound. Then in verse 33 it states that when you see all these signs, then the end is near. Jesus goes on to say that it is this generation, our present generation, will not die out before all these things occur. Then, when the Gospel has reached the ears of the whole world, then will come the end. Now is the time, for at no other time in history has worldwide communication of the Gospel been as possible as it is today.

Jesus warns them again in verse 24 that there will be many false Christs and prophets performing great signs and wonders, deceiving many. There will be a time of Tribulation, like at no other time in history, lasting seven years. At 3.5 years, one who Daniel calls, “the prince to come,” will break a peace covenant he made with Israel, where he will enter the rebuilt Jewish Temple proclaiming that he be worshiped as God. This is the one that John calls “the Beast” in the Book of Revelation. John never uses the word antichrist in Revelation but refers to this Beast as the coming Antichrist in 1 Jn. 2:18.

At the same time, he states that there are, and always will be antichrists in the world. Meaning, those that are opposed to Christ, or false Christs. But this one “sticks out” as the “little horn” atop the fourth of the four beasts in Daniel 7:7-8. He is exceedingly more terrible than the other three, has the eyes of a man, and uses deceptively flattering words that allows him to deceive the Jews and the world at large by negotiating a false peace pact with them. He is described as having 10 horns, a picture of the 10 kingdoms that will be established during his reign. These 10 horns are also representative of the 10 toes on the statue that Nebuchadnezzar dreamt about in Dan. 2:40-43, and whose feet and toes were a mixture of iron and clay, a picture of instability, for iron and clay don’t hold up well together.

Claus Schwab, a globalist who orchestrates the World Economic Forum, is certain that the next “Evolution” of man will be the combining of man with machine, clay with iron. So, should we be trying to figure out who this person called the Beast is and when he will be revealed? My answer is no. For only God, the Father, knows the day and hour (Matt. 24:36). Our main concern should be in living for the return of Jesus, the Christ.

