Pilgrimage of Trust Taizé Worship Continues at Robson Ranch

A walk of faith necessarily entails an earnest search for union with an ethereal, higher power. Many people pursue their search in structured church worship, while others seek connection through informal assembly with like-minded sojourners or simply by making time for silent individual prayer. Whatever the form of worship practice, the common aspiration remains spiritual relationship.

Taizé worship shines a beacon on the quest for spiritual relationship. It began with a Swiss Protestant brother who sought to live a life according to scripture. Moved by the desperation felt in occupied France, the brother founded an ecumenical Christian monastic community in Taizé, France, and he put the practice of Taizé worship at its center. The community remains an active and important site to this day welcoming over 100,000 pilgrimages annually, and the gratification of Taizé worship has been spread back to home countries around the world.

Taizé worship combines prayer, scripture, short songs, thematic readings, and intentional silence into a worship experience intended to bring the worshiper into closer spiritual relationship with God. The silent contemplation and introspection kindle one’s availability to the Holy Spirit’s presence while the words spoken and sung serve as a portal to the quiet, inner space where God seeks out His children. Participants often experience a profound sense of peace and tranquility.

Pilgrimage of Trust Taizé Worship will be held on Sunday, June 2, at 9 a.m. in the Laredo Room of the Ranch House. No sermon is given, and no offering is collected. Communion at the Lord’s table is served by intinction for any who wish to partake. All Ranch residents are welcome to come and experience this active engagement with God the Father, Jesus Christ the Son, and the Holy Spirit.