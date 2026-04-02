Tai Chi for Everyone

Doris Betuel

Did you know there is a group of Tai Chi enthusiasts at Robson Ranch? Led by a devoted group of volunteers, they meet every Tuesday and Thursday at the Elevate studios from 1 to 3 p.m. An entry level session is from 1 to 2 p.m., and advanced participants meet from 2 to 3 p.m. There is no cost to participate. Tai Chi is “Medication in Motion” and has been recognized as a form of exercise that helps you physically balance and move through each pose. It improves cognitive functioning and builds core strength and flexibility. Tai Chi movements are non-impact and flexible and adaptable to anyone. Come try it out for a stronger, calmer, more balanced you. Questions? Please contact Wendy Ziegler at 480-250-3326 or Jon Campion at 612-308-4074.