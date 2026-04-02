Move-A-Thon Celebrates Millions of Steps!

John Corbett

The Robson Ranch Fit For Life Committee recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of 129 residents at a party in the Ranch House on Saturday, March 7. These residents tracked their steps during the month of February on the StepUp Pedometer Step Counter app and as a group accumulated 27,261,076 steps, which covered a distance of 12,391 miles.

Twenty-five of these residents participated in the Fit For Life walking group that met on Saturday mornings and set a goal to walk (virtually) from Robson Ranch to Key West, Fla., a distance of 2,466 miles. This group accumulated just over 6,293,000 steps and 2,800 miles during the February Move-A-Thon, “arriving” in Key West a few days before Feb. 28.

Participants in the Move-A-Thon were also entered in random weekly drawings for prizes and earned additional chances in the big drawing at the March 7 party by increasing their total steps each week over the previous week. A total of 28 participants earned awards from the random drawings during the month, and all 129 participants were rewarded with steps toward better health and fitness as a result of their effort.

The Robson Ranch Fit For Life Committee, under the guidance of Fitness Director Lois Moncel, was formed to develop and stage events that encourage residents to remain active and strive for better fitness and wellness during their retirement years. The Committee has organized two triathlons, two Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots, a Fit For Life walking program that meets on Saturday mornings for group walks, as well as various other events. More than 1,000 residents have participated in these events.

Congratulations to all of the February Move-A-Thon participants for taking so many steps to maintain and improve your health and fitness!