Support Our Troops—AZ: Veterans Week Calendar

Support Our Troops–Arizona (SOT–AZ) provides for the material, physical, and emotional needs of our military men and women, active-duty and veterans alike. Over the years, we have given approximately $175,000 to support veteran causes. The majority of our funds come from activities during Veterans Week in November. This year’s program has something for everyone.

Thursday, Nov. 4: Ticket sales/raffle. Items viewing from noon to 3 p.m. in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room at the Ranch House.

Friday, Nov. 5: Join us in the Tack Room for an evening of live entertainment.

Saturday, Nov. 6:

* Classic car show, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

* Bake sale, noon to 4 p.m.

* Raffle, doors close 4 p.m. (doors open at noon.)

* Live auction, 6 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 9: SOT-AZ Annual Membership Meeting, 9 a.m., Ranch House

Thursday, Nov. 11:

* Veterans Day–boulevard flags, 7 a.m.

* Marine Corp 248th birthday/Ed Robson (Marine) dedication, Sports Club, 3 p.m.

* Patriots golf cart parade, 2:30 p.m.

* Retrieve boulevard flags, 4 p.m.

* Retreat Ceremony, sunset (softball field)

Friday, Nov. 12: Corn hole tournament, time TBD (monitor the SOT–AZ website: www.supportourtroopsaz.org)

Saturday, Nov. 13: Golf tournament and post-tourney barbecue (monitor the SOT–AZ website: www.supportourtroopsaz.org)

For more information, contact SOT–AZ Secretary Eddie Peters at [email protected] or 727-641-5614, or visit www.supportourtroopsaz.org.