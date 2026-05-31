Support Our Troops-AZ Dollars at Work

Martin Bender

The veteran assistance organization HOHP (Honoring/Hiring/Helping Our Heroes of Pinal County) is dedicated to helping veterans and military families in Pinal County with direct services or by connecting them to providers that will assist with their life challenges. HOHP’s services are provided at their “Eagle Landing” veteran center in Casa Grande and by utilizing the organization’s “Eagle One” Mobile Veteran Outreach Services bus.

In Pinal County, a county larger than the State of Connecticut, “Eagle One” has been on the road since late 2015 as part of the HOHP effort to reach as many veterans and veteran families in need as possible. “Eagle One” is staffed with knowledgeable volunteers to assist in accessing information and to help veterans navigate services available for them and their families. In addition to laptops and Wi-Fi, the staff has aboard pamphlets, brochures, and official forms from the many federal, state, county, and tribal agencies and local organizations in partnership with HOHP.

Support Our Troops-Arizona has been a longtime supporter of HOHP as part of the SOT-AZ mission to provide financial grants to Arizona veteran organizations and military related community programs. At the SOT-AZ Meet and Greet event on the Ranch House patio on April 17, HOHP was presented with an SOT-AZ check for $2,000 in support of the “Eagle One” outreach program.

Support Our Troops-Arizona thanks the Robson Ranch community for its generous support enabling SOT-AZ to provide financial grants to organizations like HOHP and its “Eagle One” outreach effort. On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, SOT-AZ will be hosting its annual golf tournament in the morning and its annual fundraiser auction in the evening. Volunteers are needed to put on these events and other SOT-AZ events throughout the year. SOT-AZ NEEDS YOU. For more information and to sign up for SOT-AZ’s volunteer opportunities to salute those who serve and those who have served, contact Ross Dunfee (509–588-4360), Jack Van (623–910-5709), or Deborah Dougless (406–941-0996), or simply complete a volunteer interest form on the web at SOT-AZ.org. Golf tournament registration forms are also available at SOT-AZ.org.