Adopt-a-Highway Spring Cleanup

Nancy Glass

The City of Eloy had their day set for April 18, so 11 of us here at Robson showed up to clean up the trash on our two-mile stretch of Frontier Road. I appreciate all of the volunteers who have come out over the years to help. There needs to be a new club formed for the cleanup in the future. The former club was the local Rotary, which no longer exists. If this is something you would like to take on, please come up with a club name and then contact Nicole McCracken in the Robson Ranch HOA. You will then need to contact Lydia Powell in the City of Eloy Compliance Department. She can set you up with the Adopt-a–Highway program. I have a box of safety vests, so you can contact me for those. Thank you for helping keep our section of the highway clean!