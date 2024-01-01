Strategies for Healthy Living with Essential Oils in 2024

JoAnne Gaudioso

Happy New Year! With the holiday season coming to a close, it’s the perfect time for retrospection and reflection as well as resolutions and fresh starts. We all know how difficult it can be to stick to our resolutions year after year. Here are some essential oils to help you stick to the most common resolutions.

Resolution One: Reduce stress and be present

Frankincense essential oil is the perfect oil to help you on your journey to a calm and focused mind. It helps to reduce heart rate and blood pressure with its anti-anxiety and depression reducing abilities.

Resolution Two: Stay healthy

On guard essential oil blend helps you to build a strong, healthy body enabling you to accomplish your new goals. It boosts your immunity to fight germs.

Resolution Three: Lose weight

Grapefruit, peppermint, and cinnamon bark essential oils are the three best oils to combat sugar cravings. They can also balance your blood sugar, suppress your appetite, and prevent emotional eating.

Resolution Four: Be fit and focused

Peppermint essential oil can help you think clearly and focus on what you want to accomplish. It can help you fight fatigue, keep you energized, and enhance your physical performance during workouts. It can also help alleviate minor aches and pains after physical activity.

Resolution Five: Get more sleep

Lavender essential oil or serenity essential oil blend will help you fall asleep more easily and stay asleep so you wake feeling rested. Diffuse or apply to pulse points to help soothe and relax.

Setting resolutions is a great first step towards accomplishing your goals. Just make sure to set attainable goals and celebrate the small wins along the way. Make 2024 your best year yet!

For more information on achieving your health goals with essential oils, or setting up a personalized plan for you, contact JoAnne Gaudioso by phone or text at 480-225-5224 or by email at [email protected].