Fine Arts Guild Watercolorists Create and Donate

Members of the Fine Arts Guild Watercolor Workshops worked together to create two paintings for donation.

Some members of the Beginners Watercolor Workshop painted a lovely eagle for Support Our Troops (SOT). Members came into the studio on different days to work on the picture. This was a wonderful example of many hands creating a lovely picture.

Not to be shown up, some members of the Intermediate Workshop created an exquisite desert landscape picture. Again, many members brought their skills to the creation of this picture. It was purchased by an anonymous buyer and is being donated for display in the Eloy City Mayor’s office.

Members of both Watercolor Workshops are already working on ideas for the next paintings to be donated.