Stained Glass Cactus Buddy Class

Cynthia Melito

He stands 16 inches tall, is three-dimensional, adorable, and I named him Cactus Buddy. During this class, I teach members how to take a project from an idea, to a pattern, and then to completion. Members will draw their own designs within the basic pattern outline, so each cactus will be unique. The Cactus Buddy consists of two panels, one of clear glass and the other of various green art glass. There are green glass gems decorating and supporting the two panels, so he is able to stand upright. Although this is an intermediate class, I do offer a beginner’s class. If you would like to learn the art of stained glass, send an email to [email protected] for additional information.