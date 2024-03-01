SSUSA Tournament of Champions Winners

RRSC (Robson Ranch Softball Club)

When being a world champion is just not enough, you become a champion of world champions, and that’s just what the Road Warriors did in January.

The Road Warriors softball team, which includes six Robson Ranch residents (Jim Innocenti, Clark Fletcher, Patrick Kohls, Fred Goossens, Will Habing, and our newest resident, Wes Wilson), were invited to participate in the Senior Softball-USA (SSUSA) Tournament of Champions held in Florida, as a result of them winning the Vegas Worlds back in September. Teams competing from Colorado, New York, Texas, and Washington were also invited, making this truly a nationwide tournament. This simply amazing group of guys went undefeated 5-0 outscoring their opponents 80-44. Facing the team from New York in the championship game, the Road Warriors defeated them via the mercy rule (15 or more run lead after five innings) by a score of 24-9. It was an incredibly exciting game.

Tim Rud, manager of the Road Warriors, spoke highly of how everyone did and expressed his appreciation of such a team effort in all facets of the game: hitting, pitching, base running, and especially in fielding as the Road Warriors held four of their opponents to less than 10 runs).

The team has been very fortunate to have wonderful fan support from friends and family, and this tournament was no different. When the guys hear the cheers from the stands, it encourages them to do well, which makes this victory all that more sweet. As one player was asked, “After winning the TOC, what are you going to do now?” he replied, “I’m going to Walt Disney World,” which, of course, he did.

So as you’re out and about here at the Ranch and you run across one of these “TOC Champs,” tell them “job well done” ’cuz playing ball at this age is no easy task.