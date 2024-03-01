Oldies But Goodies! Robson Ranch Dance Club Brings Back the Cobwebs

Mary Jo Albrecht

Robson Ranch residents and guests had so much fun dancing in November with the Cobwebs. The Hermosa Ballroom dance floor was filled with all types of dancers dancing to a variety of music. Now, March 13 is the time to dance again with the Cobwebs on the Hermosa dance floor. The Cobwebs play anything from Sammy Hager to Stevie Ray and do it for the love of playing.

There will be a great bar, great people, and great music. Come party with the Cobwebs in the Robson Ranch Hermosa Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The entrance fee is $5 for Robson Ranch Dance Club members and $10 for nonmembers. Not a member? If you have not joined, memberships are available at the door.

We rely on support from our members to cover the cost of the ballroom, the bands, and the DJs. Every person who joins as a member is helping build a thriving dance community at Robson Ranch. The dance club’s mission is to provide dancing opportunities to Robson Ranch residents.

For more information or to be put on our mailing list, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected]. Sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club.

Future Dances sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club:

April 10—Robson Musicians