Sowing and Reaping

Chet Kwiat

There is an obvious principle in farming; if you wish to get a harvest, you need to plant something. The second obvious principle is that whatever it is you want to harvest, that is the type of seed you need to plant. You want corn, then you need to plant corn seeds. You want beans, then you need to plant bean seeds. The more seeds you plant then the greater will be the harvest. That is why Paul says, “Remember this—a farmer who plants only a few seeds will get a small crop. But the one who plants generously will get a generous crop.” (2 Corinthians 9:6 NLT)

Of course, Paul wasn’t only talking about vegetables. He was talking about much more. He was talking about your wealth, your time, and your talents. He goes on to say, “You must each decide in your heart how much to give. And don’t give reluctantly or in response to pressure. ‘For God loves a person who gives cheerfully.’ And God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others. If you desire love and kindness, then start loving others and being kind; if you desire friendship, then find someone to befriend. It might not happen overnight but try it and see if in time God won’t be faithful to keep his word. I think He will.

