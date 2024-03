Mark your calendar! The Spring Arts & Crafts Sale is Saturday, March 16. Join us in the Robson Ranch Hermosa Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an array of gifts, home décor items, cards, jewelry, woodworking, fabric, glass, gourds, pottery, baked goods, and more made by local residents with unique talents. This is a great day to come out and support your friends and neighbors! The event is open to the public, and admission is free.