Spring Has Sprung

Barbara Renthal

The time of year is upon us when we start saying “Hasta luego,” not “Adios,” to our neighbors from the Northlands and allow the quiet to settle with the heat upon the Ranch. Those of us who stay year-round find this a mixed blessing as the part-timers bring a level of energy and talent unique to their lifestyles. By that, I mean, their excitement when they arrive in the fall shakes us out of a summer stupor. Dances, parties, and classes all become livelier.

This winter has been a busy one for the Material Girls. Our calendar filled up with a variety of classes and group projects. Cherie Bates led six beginning quilters in her quilting 101 class. The cactus applique featured here was taught by Janice Johnson. Snowbird Janita Baugh led a class that resulted in beautiful, custom fitted quilted jackets. Many part-timers volunteered as monitors and mentors. We will miss all the travelers and wish them a happy, healthy summer.