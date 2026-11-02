SOT-AZ Veterans Day Fundraising Auction Is Back

Martin Bender

The annual Support Our Troops-Arizona (SOT-AZ) Live Auction to honor our veterans is back. The Hermosa Room doors will open at 5 p.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, to preview the auction lots. At 6:30 p.m. the U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC Cadets will present the opening ceremony to salute all Robson Ranch veterans present. An SOT-AZ grant check will be presented to the American Service Animal Society, “Dogs4Vets,” in recognition of their important work assisting disabled veterans.

Let the bidding begin! Featured auction items include brand new golf carts, condominium vacations, coveted golf foursome certificates, valuable paintings, sports event tickets, a handmade quilt and much, much more. The SOT-AZ Live Auction event is free to all Robson Ranch residents. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served, and the cash bar will be available. Pick up a bidding paddle at the door. No admission tickets or advance registration needed.

In addition to the Veterans Day Live Auction, the much-acclaimed SOT-AZ Gift Basket Raffle will be held in the Cheyanne/Laredo Room starting on Sunday afternoon Nov. 8 and continuing Monday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 11. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the Sports Center in advance of the raffle dates and in the raffle room on raffle days.

For golfers, the Support Our Troops-Arizona Golf Tournament will take place at the Robson Ranch Golf Course on Veterans Day morning, Wednesday, Nov. 11 followed by a BBQ lunch at the Ranch House. Registration forms are available on the SOT-AZ website at SOT-AZ.org and in the Pro Shop.

Support Our Troops-Arizona is the only 501(c)(3) charitable organization at Robson Ranch. In the past five years, SOT-AZ has provided close to $200,000 in financial support to our active-duty military, veterans, military families, veterans organizations, and military-related community programs. SOT-AZ thanks the Robson Ranch community for its generous support over the years. Support Our Troops-Arizona is looking forward to everyone’s participation again during the Veterans Week events to reach this year’s fundraising goals.