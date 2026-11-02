Dive Right Into the Colorful World of Stained Glass!

An angel and pieces of dragonflies by Laurie Waluk Happy gnomes by Katrina Sugar Cheerful flowers by Deb Ellis A patchwork dog by Pamela Swartz

Julie White

Things are a little fishy down at the Robson Ranch Stained Glass Club studio! Our members had a blast last month creating all sorts of whimsical and unusual items.

Check out Pamela’s delightful fish in bubbles surrounded by seaweed, and Julie’s charming fish and seahorse nestled in a bed of (fake) coral. Speaking of Julie, the dazzling dolphin is also her handiwork! And while we may not know who crafted the lovely sailboats, they perfectly showcase the enchanting diversity of stained glass art.

Ever wondered how stained glass gets its vibrant colors? It’s all in the metal salts! Here’s a quick rundown:

Copper: This metal gives glass a rich, deep red hue.

Gold: Just a smidge (like 0.001%) can turn glass into a stunning ruby red.

Silver: Using silver nitrate, colors can dance from red to yellow.

Cobalt: This creates a dazzling blue.

Manganese dioxide: You guessed it, it makes the glass green!

Iron(II) oxide: This metal delivers a lovely blue-green shade.

Chromium: A classic for that deep green glass.

Fun fact: These are the same metals that color fireworks! How cool is that?

Stop by the studio and get a glimpse of the creative works in progress from our talented glass artists!

If you’re itching to see if stained glass art is your thing, we invite you to join one of our beginner classes. Simply drop us an email at rrazstainedglassclub@gmail.com. Once you try it, we’re sure you’ll be hooked (like a fish)!