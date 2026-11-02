Happy Hoopers—HOA’s Newest Club

Marge Doughty, Vice President

Do you have an interest in machine embroidery? If so, welcome to the Robson Ranch HOA’s newest club, the Happy Hoopers!

This congenial group of embroidery enthusiasts came together in May 2026 to focus on machine embroidery as a fun and rewarding sewing activity at Robson Ranch. Currently several members share in the camaraderie and fun as they create works of stitching art. Membership will grow with the return of the snowbirds.

The Happy Hoopers gather on Sundays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Arts Center. Beginners as well as experienced embroiderers are encouraged to share the enjoyment of this exciting new club.

If you are new to machine embroidery, you can learn the basics on our club machine before purchasing your own.

For information, contact:

Diane Bohmert, 651-434-1902, tobusysewing@msn.com

Marge Doughty, 360-739-9990, margehultman@gmail.com

Bev Haffer, 520-835-0028, beverly129@gmail.com

Come smile with us!