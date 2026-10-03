Free Genealogy Seminar!

Pat Sand

Discover the Story Only You Can Tell!

Have you ever wondered where your family came from but didn’t know how to begin? Maybe you’ve thought about researching your ancestors but felt overwhelmed by all the websites, records, and DNA tests. If so, this free seminar is for you!

The Ropin’ In Yer Relatives Genealogy Club invites everyone to a FREE “Getting Started in Genealogy” seminar on Saturday, Oct. 24, in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room. The session begins at 9:30 a.m. and continues to 11:30 a.m..

Whether you’re hoping to discover your great-grandparents’ homeland, uncover fascinating family stories, or simply preserve your family’s history for future generations, this seminar will show you how to take those important first steps.

Our presenter, Marilyn Simleness, has been practicing genealogy since 1980. Marilyn is a certified genealogist and teaches classes in genealogical methods and sources to help individuals discover their ancestry.

In this engaging, beginner-friendly session, Marilyn will share the simple steps to start building your family tree, where to find reliable records, and how to avoid common mistakes that can send new researchers down the wrong path. Along the way, she will share stories from her own genealogy journey, including the surprises, successes, and lessons she’s learned over decades of research.

The best part? You don’t need any experience to attend. Just bring your curiosity and a desire to learn.

Every family has a story waiting to be discovered. Why not start with yours?

Join us on Oct. 24 and begin an adventure that could connect you with generations of your family’s past.

Registration is required due to limited seating! Email patsandcce@sbcglobal.net to register.