Ropin’ In Yer Relatives Is Back!

Pat Sand

This year’s lineup is one you won’t want to miss! Dust off those family trees—it’s time for another exciting season with the “Ropin’ In Yer Relatives” Genealogy Club! Whether you’re just beginning to explore your family history or you’ve been climbing branches for years, this year’s program offers something for everyone.

Our first meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Laredo/Cheyenne Room. Returning members are warmly welcomed back, and we invite newcomers to come see what genealogy is all about. You may be surprised by the fascinating stories waiting to be uncovered in your own family.

Program coordinator Regina Crisman has assembled an outstanding lineup of speakers guaranteed to inspire and educate throughout the season.

We’ll kick things off with “Coming to America” presented by club members Mike Lembke, Sandra Ristow, and Regina Crisman. Discover the journeys our ancestors took to reach the United States and learn where to find passenger lists, immigration records, and other valuable documents that can bring those incredible stories to life.

Our second meeting, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, welcomes back popular speaker Marilyn Simliness. She’ll demonstrate how to make the most of “FamilySearch” records while exploring the exciting ways artificial intelligence is transforming genealogy research. AI is opening new doors for family historians, making it easier than ever to analyze records, solve research puzzles, and uncover long-lost connections.

Every family has a story. Come discover yours—and enjoy a season filled with learning, friendship, and the thrill of finding the next piece of your family’s history.

We look forward to seeing you on Nov. 3!