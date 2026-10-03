Light Up Your Life

Picket fence and mail boxes lantern by Connie Drew Dog house and paw prints nightlight by Bette Hinkley

Doris Betuel

Fall is finally coming! With the change in seasons, the days will start to get shorter and darker sooner. It is a perfect time to add some sparkle and illumination with a hand-made lantern, cool votive, or adorable night light. Learn the fused glass techniques to make your very own items. They also make unique and one-of-a-kind gifts! Check out some of the lanterns, votives, and nightlights created by our members.

To get started, take a beginner’s class with us! From there, you can make lanterns, votives, plates, trays, or suncatchers for yourself, your family, or friends. For more information or to sign up for an orientation class, please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com. Let us melt some glass together!