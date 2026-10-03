Virtues in Action: Honor

Betsy Lydle Smith

This month let’s focus on the virtue of Honor.

“Honor is deep respect for what we know is right and true. It is living up to the virtues in our character.”—Virtues Reflection Card, The Virtues Project.

My college had a strict Honor Code when I was there, which governed all aspects of college life. We were indoctrinated to keep our word of honor—by not cheating, stealing, or breaking our word of honor. We took this very seriously; the consequences of breaking it were severe: expulsion. After the first year it became a way of life, and in all classes we were allowed to take exams with no professor or proctor in the room. I never saw anyone cheat in four years.

When I visited my college recently, I was delighted to hear that students still pledge:

“I, as a new member of the University of Mary Washington community, pledge not to lie, cheat, or steal and to actively contribute to a community of trust. I understand that honor is a way of life at Mary Washington and that my words and deeds impact the lives of others. As a Mary Washington student, I therefore promise to hold myself to the highest standards of honesty and integrity in all that I do and say.

I further pledge that I will endeavor to create a spirit of honor, both by upholding the Honor System myself and helping others to do so.”

Students write out the following pledge, and sign their name, as we did so many years ago, on every paper, quiz, or exam they take:

“I hereby declare upon my word of honor that I have neither given nor received unauthorized help on this work.”

If a person breaks the Honor Code, based on the offense, coaching and mentoring might be given, and then consequences that fit the offense.

I wonder how many colleges and universities have an Honor Code? How about high schools, middle schools, or elementary schools? Do schools in other countries have honor codes? Imagine what our world would be like if everyone was taught to keep their word of honor.

How did this Honor Code encourage me to be honest in everyday life, in my family, my work, in friendships, in community? We know that the earlier in life that we develop our virtues, the more we will practice them. When we are in a community that honors the virtues and expects us to live by them, we are more apt to be honorable.

Perhaps you can reflect now: What have been the most important influences in your life that inspire and guide you? What are the principles and values that guide your life? Where did they come from? What are you grateful for?

Please join friends and neighbors on Tuesdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne Room for Meaningful Conversations featuring virtues such as love, kindness, compassion, peacefulness, integrity, honor, and more. We are a non-sectarian, non-political group. For more information, contact betsy@virtuestraining.com.