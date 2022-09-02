Singles Group Enjoys Brewery Tour

On Aug. 4, 13 members of the Robson Ranch Singles Group went on a Brewery Tour in Tucson organized by Robson Ranch resident and Singles Group member Chuck Senk.

The Brewery Tour was arranged through Reisen Arizona Day Tours, LLC, on a private bus and guided by driver Michael Foltz. Michael provided the group with many historical and fun facts about Tucson during the drive to and around Tucson.

The group first visited Barrio Brewing Co., where they enjoyed a flight of four tastings and a pint of their choosing.

The group then moved on to Borderlands Brewing Co., where they consumed four more tastings and dined on a delicious taco platter of his or her choosing.

The group then moved to Copper Mine Brewing Company for four more tastings and shuffleboard.

The last tasting was at 1912 Brewing Co., where you could enjoy up to six tastings, and shared conversation over popcorn.

The recent wine and now brewery bus tours have given many members of the Singles Group an opportunity to get to know everyone better and on a personal level. Chuck would like to thank everyone for committing to a day of travel, sightseeing, and friendship.

Upcoming trips for the Singles Group include:

* Sept. 8, Desert Belle River Cruise & Scottsdale Wineries

* Oct. 9, Patagonia Fall Arts & Wine Festival

Chuck advises that he is organizing more trips and has eight more bus trips in the works, so watch for updates!

Robson Ranch Singles Group is also utilizing GroupWorks, a website where you can stay on top of the activities and what’s happening. Be sure to join the Robson Ranch Singles Group under GroupWorks.

If you are single and would like to join our group, we meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 2:30 p.m., and play games such as Qwirkle and 5 Crowns in the Fireside Room of the Ranch House. Bring a friend!