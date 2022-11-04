Seeking Performers for MasterMind! Robson’s Got Talent 2023

Can you sing, do standup comedy, play a musical instrument, dance, juggle, organize a kazoo marching band, or get your pet to do amazing tricks?

Well, you might have the right stuff to perform in MasterMind! Robson’s Got Talent. The event, patterned after the television show, is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023.

Some performers participate for fun and are not scored by the judges. Others let it fly in hopes of taking home a trophy, life changing fame, and an amazing prize.

You might remember the jam-packed Hermosa Ballroom in the January 2022 edition of the event. It was incredible to see the performances, the judges, the enthusiasm of the audience, and the spirit of our community.

There is no cost to participate in MasterMind! Robson’s Got Talent. Send an email message to Sam Ellis at [email protected] to indicate your interest in performance. One thing: All performers must be residents of Robson Ranch.

C’mon, give it a try! And start tuning up those banjos.