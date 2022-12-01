A Spooky Time at the Line Dance Party

On Oct. 30, the Line Dance Club hosted a Halloween dance party in the Hermosa Ballroom. From 1 to 4 p.m., approximately 50 dancers hit the floor dancing to their favorite tunes. Dance Instructor CJ was the DJ as she alternated the songs for each of the levels of classes—Absolute Beginner, Beginner, High Beginner, and Improver/Intermediate groups. Everyone had a terrific time socializing, eating, drinking, and of course, dancing.

The next dance party will be on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Hermosa Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m. for the Christmas Party.

Want to join in the fun? New Absolute Beginner classes will start in January 2023, and are held on Wednesdays and Fridays. For only $20 per year, you can join the Line Dance Club; your dues include all appropriate level classes that CJ and Loralee teach and all dance parties. You are asked to begin at the Absolute Beginner level; and if you’re more experienced at line dancing, CJ will move you up as needed. Go to the website at rrazlinedance.wixsite.com/club for all the information.