Last Chance … So Don’t Miss This!

Marsha Oliver

The Robson Ranch Singers want to help you get into the holiday spirit. Although it might not look like the holidays we remember (think snow!), we promise our holiday concert will be “just the ticket” to be sure you’re ready to celebrate! Speaking of tickets …

Tickets are still only $10 and available in the Sports Club lobby:

* Thursday, Dec. 1, 9 to 11 a.m.

* Friday, Dec. 2, 9 to 11 a.m.

* Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to noon

* Monday, Dec. 5, 9 to 11 a.m.

The Robson Ranch Singers Holiday Concert is a special tradition and we guarantee you’ll recognize—and love—most of the music and be introduced to some new songs that will become your favorites as well.

Our concert will be in the Hermosa Ballroom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 7. We’re in the holiday spirit—please plan to join us!