Save the Date for a White Christmas! December 6 and 7

Marsha Oliver

“The sun is shining, the grass is green, the orange and palm trees sway…” This is the introduction to one of the world’s most recorded Christmas songs, White Christmas. Many residents at Robson Ranch look around in December and wonder what it will take to get into the holiday spirit—but those of us in the Robson Ranch Singers have been in the spirit since September! That’s when we started rehearsing for our Holiday Concert.

Our new directors, Laurie Laramie and Beth Forbes, started putting this concert together right after our Spring Concert in March and by the first rehearsal, nearly 50 singers had signed up!

We’re very excited about the songs Laurie and Beth chose and look forward to singing them for you. You’ll recognize—and love—most of the music, and we believe you’ll be introduced to some new ones that will become your favorites as well.

Tickets will be on sale in the Sports Club for a couple of weeks before the concerts—more details to follow.

Please mark your calendars and plan to join us in the Hermosa Ballroom the evenings of Dec. 6 and 7. We promise you’ll have a great time and finally feel the holiday spirit!