Robson Ranch’s Jewelry Group Is Active!

Judi Mutal

The heat is off, but you can still enjoy indoor activities! Come join us at the Creative Arts Center Wednesdays, Fridays, or Saturdays and make some beautiful jewelry. Orientation classes for new members and refresher workshops are available now. Call Judi at 206-790-4409 for more information.

Don’t forget to join us in the Hermosa Ballroom at the Fall Arts & Crafts Sale on Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have doubled our table size and there will be something for everyone on your gift list.