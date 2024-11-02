Robson Ranch Turkey Trot! Nov. 28

Check out what is coming up at the Sports Club in November. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, the Try-a-Tri committee will be hosting a Turkey Trot, which we hope will be an annual event. Friends and Family are welcome to join in on the fun! We will be having three fun courses to choose from: Turkey Trot—1.4 Miles, Turkey + Stuffing Trot—2.9 Miles, and the Turkey + Stuffing + Pumpkin Pie Trot—3.6 Miles.

* Start time: 8 a.m.

* Cost: Free!

* Registration and Waivers must be completed in order to participate.

* All forms are available at the Sports Club and Elevate Movement Studios.