Gourds and Fun with Resin

Gourd by Lauren Vodrazka before resin Gourd by Lauren Vodrazka after resin Gourd by Jennifer Roney before resin Gourd by Jennifer Roney after resin

Doris Betuel

Epoxy resin is one of the easiest mediums to take your crafting experience to the next level! The resin cures to a shiny clear costing, can fill gaps between materials, and creates strong waterproof bonds. This type of resin has strong adhesion properties, is heat resistant, and can be used on its own to create amazing design effects. You can pour it to make awesome bowls or add it to wood to create dramatic effects. Can it work on gourds? Of course!

On Sept. 20, members of the Robson Ranch Gourd Club learned the ins and outs of applying a coat of resin to the outside of gourds. Taught by Kim Conklin and assisted by Faith Pales, it was a hands-on experience for members of the RR Gourd Club who learned how to carefully mix the components of resin, what surfaces worked best for coating, and how to apply the resin for the best results. Members provided their own finished gourds for resin application, but all other tools, including the resin, were provided. The results were impressive. Check out some of the finished products from that class.

If you would like to learn how to create gourd ornaments, bowls, or plant hangers, we have orientation classes available to help you get started. Email Doris Betuel at doris [email protected] for more information or to sign up for a future class. We would love to have you join us in this unique crafting experience!