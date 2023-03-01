Robson Ranch Spring Arts & Craft Fair and Sale

Mark your calendar!
Saturday, March 11
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hermosa Ballroom
For those of you new to Robson Ranch, our Arts & Craft Fair showcases our very artistic and talented residents. We have a huge variety of hand-crafted items that will be available for you to purchase:
* Books
* Fused glass
* Jewelry
* Needlework
* Paintings
* Photography
* Stained glass
* Woodworking
It’s a great place to find treasures for your home or gifts for that special someone. We hope you will be joining us for the great event!