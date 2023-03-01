Robson Ranch Spring Arts & Craft Fair and Sale

Mark your calendar!

Saturday, March 11

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hermosa Ballroom

For those of you new to Robson Ranch, our Arts & Craft Fair showcases our very artistic and talented residents. We have a huge variety of hand-crafted items that will be available for you to purchase:

* Books

* Fused glass

* Jewelry

* Needlework

* Paintings

* Photography

* Stained glass

* Woodworking

It’s a great place to find treasures for your home or gifts for that special someone. We hope you will be joining us for the great event!