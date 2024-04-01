Robson Ranch Material Girls 2024 Raffle Quilt

Cherie Bates

Spring is in the air and the critters are out to greet you in this beautiful 2024 raffle quilt called “Barnyard Animals.” The Robson Ranch Material Girls are raffling off this fun quilt to raise funds to continue supporting Robson Ranch residents and various charities, including the Advocacy Center and Eloy Police Department, with comfort quilts. It is a perfect lap quilt, baby quilt, or wall hanging for you, a family member, or a friend.

Tickets are on sale now. The drawing will be at the November 2024 Craft Sale. You can purchase tickets between now and Nov. 16 at the Creative Arts Center Quilt Studio on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are six for $5; 12 for $10; and 25 for $20. Of course, you can buy just one ticket for $1—but more is better, yes? Thank you for your tremendous support of our club!