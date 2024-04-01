Let’s Dance! Robson Ranch Musicians Performing April 10

Mary Jo Albrecht

Join the Robson Ranch Dance Club for our last dance until November. The Robson Ranch Musicians will be playing music from the big band era to modern songs on April 10. The 10-piece band will perform couple and social dancing in the Hermosa Ballroom. Robson Dance Club invites members and guests to enjoy the evening. We are so fortunate to have the Musicians with us again. In January, dancers were on the floor dancing to waltz, fox trot, rhumba, swing, and Latin dances. If you are taking lessons, this is an excellent opportunity to use the skills that you have learned in your classes. You may just want to come and just listen to some good music.

The Musicians Club, led by Dennis Bierman, has gathered talented players from in and out of Robson Ranch. Some play regularly with the 10-piece band, and some form small groups to become the Jazz Band, Swing Band, or the Dixieland Band.

Doors open for the dance and cash bar at 6 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. The entrance fee is $5 for Robson Ranch Dance Club members and $10 for nonmembers. Every person who joins as a member is helping to build a thriving dance community here at Robson Ranch.

For more information or to be put on our mailing list, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected].