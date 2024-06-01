Robson Ranch Fine Arts Guild Fundraiser Supports the Eloy Food Pantry

Two of the most popular sports at Robson Ranch are golf and pickleball. Therefore, these were the topics selected by the watercolor and acrylic workshop groups of the Fine Arts Guild.

These projects were raffled at the March Arts and Craft Show and raised $1,100 for the Eloy Food Pantry (located in the First United Methodist Church). Not only did the member artists paint the pictures, but they also made greeting cards that were of the golf course and the iconic Robson Ranch windmill. All three paintings are original pieces created and painted by the watercolor and acrylic members from design, to painting, to framing.

The acrylic group has already started their next project for the Nov. 16 Art and Craft Show. Mark your calendars and be sure to buy your raffle tickets for our next fundraiser.

We welcome you to stop by our studio for a visit or to join our group. We are always changing out our display windows with our current artwork. We are in the Creative Arts Center at the far end of the building.