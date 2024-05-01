Nancy K. Glass

The Robson Ranch Adopt-a-Highway project was an overwhelming success this April. We had a wonderful group of volunteers who came out ready to take on the trash along the mile to the west of the entrance to Robson and a mile to the east on Jimmie Kerr Blvd. We had a beautiful day of mild temperatures, but there were a lot of weeds thanks to the recent rains. A big thanks to Lydia at the compliance department of the City of Eloy for getting us some extra trash bags and for the city to pick up the accumulated trash.

We had many hands to make light work. We were finished in about two hours. We hope for a great turnout again in October when we tackle the trash again. Please mark it on your calendar for October. I love what Bill Dirkes said: no experience needed. Sometimes you can find the most interesting things along the road. This year, it was a huge blowup crayon. There were also multiple golf balls found. If you are a golfer, then come out and you will find treasure.

Thanks to everyone for making our part of the world cleaner and more beautiful.