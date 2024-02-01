Republican Club News

Conrad Tolson

Our guest speaker for our December meeting was Teresa Martinez, State Legislative District 16 Representative and State Assembly Whip. She had just returned from an all-day meeting in Phoenix on anti-Semitism in state universities. Club members assisted Representative Martinez in sifting through state agency budget proposals and raised questions on their line items. As a result, she will take our questions to Republican legislators who will be reviewing citizen comments on proposed budgets for the offices of Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Arizona Board of Regents. She said she also plans to run bills to cut the size of the Board of Regents and to cut state spending to offset an anticipated revenue shortfall.

With regard to I-10 widening, Martinez said that Environmental Impact Statements have been completed. Republicans hope to get construction started on the Gila River Bridge in 2024.

Other news: There will be a total of five open seats up for election on the Eloy City Council in 2024, including the Mayor’s seat and a vacancy created by the resignation of Councilman George Reuter (currently being filled by RR’s Andy Sutton on an interim basis). The other three positions are open due to term-outs.

The Presidential Preference Primary election is coming soon, on March 19.

The club honored Eloy Police by delivering several pizzas to them on Jan. 9, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Republicans and like-minded independents who would like to get involved in the club are welcome to join us. Contact Ceil Levatino at [email protected] for meeting times and locations.