Ceramics and Pottery Love!

Doris Betuel

As spring approaches, it is not only time to think about our loved ones but doing things that we love. If you like working with your hands and combining different color glazes to make a special dish, plate, or vase, why not try your hand at pottery? Here at the Robson Ranch Ceramics and Pottery Club, you can make bowls, trays, vases, and even hearts! Check out these hearts and other unique and fanciful items that were created by our members. You, too, can join us and learn how to create these items and more! If you are interested in more information or to sign up for an orientation class, please contact Judy Marino at [email protected]. We would love to have you join us in making something special for yourself or someone you love.