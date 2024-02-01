RRLGA Red and Green Tournament

Green pep talk! Betty Kumbera, Lois Hammond, Dema Harris A bit of friendly competition between Mary Pryor and Sally Fullington If you know Mona Rod, you’re not surprised that she found a pink Christmas sweater!

Pam Mumy

Dec. 12 was the day set for the annual Red vs. Green Golf Tournament for Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA). It was a beautiful day and colors were flying—both teams were eager to win the match-play event. Each foursome consisted of two red players and two green players in a two-person best net match. Red team points and green team points were each combined for a total score. The winning color? It was a tie! Never in the history of the tournament has that ever happened. Both teams earned bragging rights for a great, fun day.

Red Team KP winners were Jackie Kachel, Christine Nevitt, Barb Wilson, and Seanna Madera. Green Team KP winners were Carol Hallock, Sally Fullington, Chris Ogrodowski, and Robyn Tanke.