Relishing Pickleball: The 4th Shot

David Zapatka

We have learned the importance of the 3rd shot drop and that the receiving team has the initial advantage in the rally. The question now becomes, what does the receiving team need to do to maintain their advantage?

Court positioning is vital as you prepare for the 4th shot. Only the player receiving the serve should be behind the baseline. The receiver’s partner should be positioned at the non-volley zone line carefully watching the serve and return in preparation for the potential 4th shot to come to their side of the court.

Once the receiving partner hits the return to the other side of the court, (s)he should immediately join partner at the non-volley zone line. The receiver will follow the flight pattern of the ball as (s)he comes to the line. By following the flight of the ball as the receiver, you create angles of attack for your side and minimize angles of attack for your opponents. Think about it like this:

1. If you hit the return of serve down the line, move to the non-volley zone line on a straight line following the ball down the line.

2. If you hit the return of serve down the middle, move in to the non-volley zone line on an angle following the ball down the middle.

3. If you hit the return of serve crosscourt, move to the non-volley zone line on an angle following the ball crosscourt, ending up close to or even on the center line.

In all of these examples, both returning partners should move as if they are linked by a tight rope about 6-8 feet apart following the flight of the ball with similar angles of attack. This spacing is vital in order to not create gaps on your side of the court where the opponents can take advantage of the open space.

Once you are at the non-volley zone line as the receiving team and prepared to receive the third shot from your opponents, you must keep your advantage, hold the non-volley zone line and continue to apply pressure on the serving team. Consider the following strategies for effective 4th shot rallies:

1. Since most points are won at the non-volley zone line, keep your opponents as far back as possible. Hit shots deep in the court or at your opponents’ feet making it difficult for the serving team to get to the non-volley zone line.

2. Be aggressive with your 4th shot. When the serving team hits the ball high above the net, hit down on top of the ball at your opponents’ feet. If the ball is below the net, dink into the opponents’ non-volley zone or lob over their heads forcing them back.

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at [email protected].