Needle Crafters Projects

Marcy Leland

Diana Oleson

Here are some projects that the Needle Crafters have been working on.

Jayne McKelvey crocheted a beautiful afghan, and she wove strands of yarn through her work to get a plaid effect.

Sue Kearney crocheted a lovely scarf. It was her first attempt at crocheting, and she did a wonderful job.

Marcy Leland cross–stitched two lovely pictures.

Mary Elyn Bigos hand–embroidered a gorgeous baby afghan, which she will donate to her church. Very generous!

Jenness Weldon hand–knitted a gorgeous sweater and has another in the works.

Sidney Hendrickson created adorable felted cats and dogs. She is self-taught. We look forward to seeing what Sidney will create next.

Diana Oleson crocheted the Easter outfit for an 18” doll, for the Phoenix doll show in October.

Come join the fun on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Creative Arts Center Studio IV.

Whether you want to learn a new craft or just get a refresher course, this is the club for you! It’s free to join. Contact Diana Oleson if you have any questions by email at [email protected] or by text at 541–671-0634.