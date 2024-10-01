Relishing Pickleball: Lobs and Angles

David Zapatka

The lob is alive and well. Watch any of the stronger players and you’ll see they all use the lob as a weapon. Why do lobs work? They catch the opponents off guard. Many opponents don’t deal well with the unexpected lob. They sometimes panic or don’t use proper footwork to get to the backcourt where they can get behind the ball then stop and use a proper stroke. You may win the point outright or a weak return that doesn’t drop into the kitchen may come your way that you can kill. Oftentimes, these weak returns open angles to the sidelines that are available while your opponents are still in their backcourt. Lastly, and this advantage is often underrated, lobs will buy you time to reposition yourself in a challenging rally.

From where should you hit a lob? Lobs can be used from the non-volley-zone line very effectively in dink rallies. You’re in an extended dink rally; there’s lots of pressure to continue dinking to the middle, dinking to the wide angles and keeping the ball low. Then, out of the blue, you hit a lob over the opponents’ heads. It surprises them and upsets their rhythm.

Lobs can also be hit from the backcourt but these lobs are effective only when returning serves. Return lobs from the backcourt give you time to get to the kitchen line where you need to be to win the point. Lobbing from the backcourt when the opponents are at the kitchen line is a losing strategy as they will have easy kill angles to hit through you.

Speaking of angles, the most effective and severe angles are created when at the kitchen line. Getting to the kitchen line as soon as possible cannot be overstated. This is why lob returns are so effective. If you can get to the kitchen line before your opponents and they are in their backcourt, you will have angles to both sidelines in which to hit the ball. The deep middle part of the court is also an excellent target. How should you get to the kitchen as fast as possible? Run in a straight line to your preferred spot at the net. You will get there in the least amount of time.

When should you not hit an angle? If you and your opponents are at the kitchen line and you have a ball you can hit, drive it straight across at your opponent instead of angling it crosscourt at the other opponent. This not only takes time away from your opponents, they will have to get out of the way to make room to hit the ball.

In summary, surprise attack with a lob to reposition and open wider angles to hit.

