Operation Christmas Child 2024

Steve Bishop

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and many residents returning to the Ranch, it is time to plan for Operation Christmas Child (OCC). Operation Christmas Child is a program offered by Samaritan’s Purse. The purpose of OCC is to fill shoe boxes with toys, clothing, school supplies, and hygiene items for children ages 4 to 14 in areas of the world where poverty and/or war make life difficult for these children. The goal of the gifts is to provide hope, joy, and the light of Christ to their lives.

During the past 14 years, thousands of boxes have been filled by Robson Ranch residents and sent to the ends of the earth. How can you participate?

* Fill your own boxes. Rock Springs Church and Samaritan’s Purse will provide these boxes. They will be available in October. Look for deals and fill as many boxes as you wish. Directions for filling the boxes will be provided when you pick up your boxes. Watch the Mid-Week Scoop for specific information.

* Participate in the annual box building party in the Robson Ballroom on Nov. 19. In approximately two hours we build 2,000 boxes.

* Participate in the box packing party on Nov. 20. In about five hours we fill the boxes with previously purchased gifts by Rock Springs Church and other donors. You can spend as much time as you wish in this fun and rewarding activity.

* Provide donations to Rock Springs Church or Samaritan’s Purse. The total cost for our local OCC is approximately $40,000. Each box has a cost of $10 for shipping.

* Eat at the Hideout on Oct. 29. Management is pledging a certain percentage of their receipts to OCC from opening to closing—breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Let’s make this a special Robson Ranch activity. Operation Christmas Child is a very rewarding experience. We look forward to your participation.