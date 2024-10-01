Gary Potter

Okay, so you’ve seen the new fitness center, Elevate Movement Studios, on Robson Boulevard, but have you been inside? This facility was built for you!

As we age, things begin to change or break down in our bodies. It will eventually catch up to all of us. The best way to extend your personal activities is through a fitness program. So you may have used the sports center’s weight room and that’s good. Good for building muscles, but you may need resistance training. Resistance training will give your muscles endurance.

You can get this kind of training in the new Elevate Movement Studios. A list of activities can be obtained in the new building or at the sports center. You could also contact Director of Fitness & Wellness Lois Moncel at Elevate Movement Studios to set up an appointment for a more in-depth explanation of the classes and help you to decide what may be best to start with.

The classes are a great way to start your day. Remember: fitness is your responsibility!