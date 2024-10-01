Diane Penner Wins AGA Senior Women’s Amateur Event

Several Robson Communities were represented at the 2024 Arizona Senior Women’s Amateur Golf Championship presented by PING and hosted by Tonto Verde Golf Club on their Peaks Course. The event was 54-holes of individual stroke play at gross and net levels on Sept. 9-11.

The Senior Women Amateur division was for ages 50+ with ladies in their 50s to 80s competing in the competition. There were 20 women competing in the Championship Division (playing for Player of the Year points with the Arizona Golf Association, AGA). Another 45 women competed at the Field Division by flights in three flights. Diane Penner represented Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association in the Field Division First Flight and SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch were represented by 10 women in the second and third flights in the Field Division.

Leigh Klasse of Briarwood CC won the 2024 Arizona Senior Women’s Amateur Overall Gross Champion shooting rounds of 73-73-75 = 221. The Overall Net Champion was Cathy O’Brien of Oro Valley CC shooting a gross score of 83-80-79 = 242 and Net Score of 73-70-69 = 212. Diane Penner of Robson Ranch took 1st Place Net in the Field Division First Flight shooting a gross score of 88-82-79 = 249 and a Net Score of 78-72-69=219. Congratulations to all the winners!