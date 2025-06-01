RC Club Wings & Wheels Outreach Awards $589 for 2025

Jane Minish, Chairwoman

The Winter Racing Season ended on March 25, and the Wings & Wheels Outreach has awarded Michael Kunkle C/Master Sergeant from the Eloy Civil Air Patrol 131 Squadron, Eloy, Ariz.

The Robson Ranch Radio Control (RC) Club by way of the Wings & Wheels Outreach is important as our club has dedicated monies raised to help the youth of Eloy, our community. These awards help youth in Eloy to improve their lives and assist them to be successful in their future.

Michael Kunkle has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) of Eloy since 2023, and he is 18 years old. He is allowed to still belong as a cadet up to the age of 21, and Michael is choosing to continue to benefit from the education and experience while he improves his ranking.

Michael applied to the Wings & Wheels so that he could attend the Mid-Atlantic Region Cadet Leadership School this July 27 through Aug. 2 in Florida. Michael believes that leadership and academics are among his top goals for his life and especially the next three years to ensure that his future will be successful. He believes that real leadership is through example and demeanor. This discipline is why the CAP is so important, and one of the ways he can achieve his goals. Michael believes that the award to the Leadership School will further his knowledge of team building, leadership, technical skills, independence, and search and rescue.

Michael is a volunteer at his church and school organizations, as this is leading by example. He has helped during the last three years with organizing audio visual and computer technology planning and working with others on an event for Super Bowl Sunday. Michael has been able to take advantage of flying and operating an airplane, understanding fluid dynamics of the aircraft and many other experiences from being a Cadet of the 131 Squadron Civil Air Patrol in Eloy.

Michael was recommended to the Civil Air Patrol National Office for acceptance to the Leadership Encampment based upon his leadership skills, dress, and deportment maturity, and the example he sets for others by Kevin Rattey, Major of the 131 Squadron Civil Air Patrol in Eloy.

I want to thank everyone who donates to the Robson Ranch RC Club, fundraising events like Super Bowl pools, 50/50 raffles, and the glass fusion flower that Connie Lundberg donates. The Wings & Wheels Outreach places 100% of the monies raised for benefiting the youth of Eloy.